DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

PLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $52.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $823.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.94 and a beta of 0.37. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $88.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.78.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $1,664,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth $56,000. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

