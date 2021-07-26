Greenridge Global Cuts Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Price Target to $8.50

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) had its price objective cut by Greenridge Global from $15.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Staffing 360 Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th.

Shares of STAF stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.70. Staffing 360 Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 83,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

