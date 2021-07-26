Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of HWDJY opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.13. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.21. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howden Joinery Group (HWDJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.