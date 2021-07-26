Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.21.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

