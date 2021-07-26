TD Securities Raises Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to C$18.50

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.19.

MLLGF stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

