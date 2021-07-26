Impinj (PI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Impinj has set its Q2 2021 guidance at -0.080–0.020 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $(0.08)-(0.02) EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Impinj’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Impinj to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $43.23 on Monday. Impinj has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock worth $227,298. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

