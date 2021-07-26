XPO Logistics (XPO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect XPO Logistics to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect XPO Logistics to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XPO opened at $143.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $153.45.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,976,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,323,213 shares of company stock worth $448,762,342. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.96.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

