JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.79) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.57) by $1.80. The company had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 646.15%. On average, analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

