FY2022 Earnings Forecast for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a report issued on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.56. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of FE opened at $38.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.83. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

