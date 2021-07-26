Oppenheimer Raises Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $108.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.13.

ARVN stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.83.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,264,000 after buying an additional 59,046 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

