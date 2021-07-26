Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMPL. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Impel NeuroPharma stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Impel NeuroPharma has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Impel NeuroPharma will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc bought 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,625,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 98,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,905. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

