Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ IMPL opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45. Impel NeuroPharma has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Impel NeuroPharma will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc acquired 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,625,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 98,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

