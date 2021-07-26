Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

FLXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $12,560,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 624,083 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,661,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 23.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 190,824 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 189,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.