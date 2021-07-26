Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGLE. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of EGLE opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.76. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $524.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,336.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock worth $87,922,127. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.