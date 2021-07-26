Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.83.

EGLE stock opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $378,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 239,273 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

