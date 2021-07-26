Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVLT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -120.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $267,813.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $365,041.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,630,000 after buying an additional 380,727 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 343.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after buying an additional 316,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 216.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,278,000 after buying an additional 278,582 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,018,000 after purchasing an additional 195,136 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

