The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.29.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.64.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,544,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,005 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

