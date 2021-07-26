BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Stephens

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of BOKF opened at $81.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.33. BOK Financial has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.