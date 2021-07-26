Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $111,818.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,146.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 29,429 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,047,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 245,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

