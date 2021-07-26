NFI Group’s (NFI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.67.

NFI Group stock opened at C$27.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.82. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$14.40 and a 12 month high of C$32.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$727.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$683.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that NFI Group will post 1.2768673 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

