TTM Technologies (TTMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.270-0.330 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.27-0.33 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,445.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

