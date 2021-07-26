Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of World Acceptance in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Sell” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for World Acceptance’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WRLD. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $180.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 13.37. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $190.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.09.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,292 shares of company stock worth $742,140. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

