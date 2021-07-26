Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $53.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,544,000 after acquiring an additional 258,351 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

