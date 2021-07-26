Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Valero Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

VLO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

VLO stock opened at $63.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67. Valero Energy has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of -93.69, a PEG ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 2.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Valero Energy by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 27,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

