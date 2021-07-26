Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $46.81 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 35,006 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

