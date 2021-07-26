TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research firms have also commented on TPIC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.29.

TPIC opened at $37.68 on Thursday. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $63,814.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $229,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after buying an additional 575,449 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $1,057,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $3,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

