Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded by Redburn Partners to Buy

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.52.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $98.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $190.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

