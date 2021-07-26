Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Reduced by Analyst

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Live Oak Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company.

LOB stock opened at $60.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.36. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 28.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

