B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSC. Wedbush cut TriState Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson cut TriState Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $682.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,199,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 237.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 267,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,895 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

