FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rogers Sugar Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Sugar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

TSE:RSI opened at C$5.76 on Monday. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$5.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45. The stock has a market cap of C$596.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$215.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total value of C$295,635.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,354 shares in the company, valued at C$871,260. Also, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total value of C$148,973.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,106 shares in the company, valued at C$295,392.68.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

