Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $791.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $241,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOGI opened at $120.26 on Monday. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $66.78 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

