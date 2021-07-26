Brokerages Anticipate XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to announce sales of $2.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. XOMA posted sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $11.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 million to $20.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.35 million, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $25.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. XOMA had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71. XOMA has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $303,487.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of XOMA by 2,757.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of XOMA by 65.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of XOMA by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

