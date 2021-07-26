Warburg Research Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €840.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €480.00 ($564.71) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €588.67 ($692.55).

Shares of RAA opened at €899.80 ($1,058.59) on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €759.10.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

