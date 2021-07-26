Lincoln Electric (LECO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $135.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

