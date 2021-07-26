Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MXIM opened at $99.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.72. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $105.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

