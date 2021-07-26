Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Lifesci Capital downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,453 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,632,000 after purchasing an additional 916,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 602,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,135.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 600,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,296,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,502,000 after purchasing an additional 511,527 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.