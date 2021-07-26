Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AFYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Afya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Afya from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Afya has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.78.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. Afya has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Afya by 61.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Afya during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at $335,000. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

