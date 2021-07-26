Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Get Axonics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Axonics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $66.25 on Thursday. Axonics has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $379,140.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,429.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $1,333,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,271.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,227 shares of company stock worth $7,478,848 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 35.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 99.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axonics (AXNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.