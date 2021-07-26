Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
OTCMKTS CLZNF opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22. Clariant has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.25.
About Clariant
