SAP’s (SAP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.20.

SAP opened at $138.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $170.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.98. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $552,001,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,997,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 178.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,257,000 after purchasing an additional 656,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the first quarter valued at about $73,392,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 11,172.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares during the period. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

