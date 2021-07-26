ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $628.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $748.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $314.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $684.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $756.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ASML by 450.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

