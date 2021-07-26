UBS Group Analysts Give Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) a $5.06 Price Target

UBS Group set a $5.06 target price on Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 price objective on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 price target on shares of Bankinter and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bankinter from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankinter has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.15.

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

