Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $97.00.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.13.

Get Arvinas alerts:

ARVN opened at $95.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $96.78.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,654 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Arvinas by 125.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after buying an additional 628,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arvinas by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,986,000 after buying an additional 458,362 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter worth about $21,066,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter worth about $17,365,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.