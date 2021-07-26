ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AGESY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of ageas SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

AGESY stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $37.14 and a 52 week high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $2.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 64.74%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

