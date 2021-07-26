Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Allianz in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett anticipates that the company will earn $2.42 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $24.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69. Allianz has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.84 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.1488 per share. This represents a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

