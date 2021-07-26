BMO Capital Markets Increases The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target to $38.00

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.27.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $35.64.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.