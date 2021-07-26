Robert Half International Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Robert Half International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

NYSE:RHI opened at $92.87 on Monday. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.61.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after buying an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 732.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 27,578 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 188,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after buying an additional 2,023,884 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.