KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $13.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.91. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DPZ. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.00.

NYSE DPZ opened at $525.45 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $456.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $7,158,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

