Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.65.

NYSE MMC opened at $147.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $147.80. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.