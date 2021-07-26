Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Equifax Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equifax in a research note issued on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

Get Equifax alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.04.

EFX opened at $253.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Equifax has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $257.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after acquiring an additional 798,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after acquiring an additional 514,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,008,000 after acquiring an additional 358,703 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,397,000 after acquiring an additional 52,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.